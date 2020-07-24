Michigan St. Football in Quarantine for 14 Days After 2nd Positive COVID-19 Test

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Michigan State placed all of its football players into quarantine or self-isolation for 14 days after a member of the team and a second staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school said in a statement:

"As part of the athletic department's return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements of student-athletes."

The NCAA Division I Council allowed schools to hold limited practices for their football and basketball teams as early as June 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To prepare for the 2020 football season, the group laid out a six-week schedule to steadily ramp up workouts.

With students slowly returning to campus, a number of schools announced they had student-athletes test positive for the coronavirus.

The council's plan gave the option of coaches requiring student-athletes to work out and attend team meetings for up to 20 hours per week beginning on Friday.

Michigan State, however, announced on Wednesday it was temporarily suspending all football training after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Big Ten announced it was adopting conference-only schedules for its fall sports this season. Friday's news, however, raises further doubts about the viability of staging a college football season any earlier than the spring.

The Spartans were originally supposed to kick off the season Sept. 5 against Northwestern. The school lists its schedule as "TBA" following the Big Ten's announcement.