Aaron Boone 'Proud' of Yankees for Kneeling Before National Anthem vs. Nationals

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 24, 2020

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals put down a black ribbon and take a knee to honor Black Lives Matter before playing an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The New York Yankees kicked off the 2020 MLB season with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in a five-inning, rain-shortened game.

Prior to the opener, both teams kneeled before the national anthem as a show of support for Black Lives Matter and the worldwide social justice movement.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave his thoughts on his team's actions afterward:

As Gabe Lacques of USA Today noted, all Nats and Yanks held a piece of black cloth around home plate and down the baselines. They kneeled for roughly 20 seconds prior to the national anthem.

Some words from Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen and his wife, Maria, for social justice were also featured in a pre-recorded speech from actor Morgan Freeman, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. It began as follows:

"In order to achieve effective change and create a new canvas of optimism, empathy must lead the charge.

"This moment signifies our charge. Our brotherhood. Our unity. Equality and unity cannot be until there is empathy."

A matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants followed the Yanks-Nats battle, and the same pregame ceremony took place in L.A.

Numerous Dodgers and Giants, including L.A. outfielder Mookie Betts and San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, knelt during the anthem following the pregame ceremony.

