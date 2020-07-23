Report: Orioles Approve Use of Camden Yards for Blue Jays' 2020 Home Games

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly given the Toronto Blue Jays their approval to use Oriole Park at Camden Yards as their home ballpark during the 2020 season.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays still need the state of Maryland to approve the motion in order to make it official.

The Jays have been in search of a home park for this season for the past several days on the heels of the Canadian federal government refusing to grant them permission to use Rogers Centre because of the coronavirus-related risks that would come along with visiting teams entering the country from the United States.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.