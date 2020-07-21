Celtics' Kemba Walker Unlikely to Play Scrimmage vs. Thunder Due to Knee Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will likely sit out his team's Friday scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a left knee injury, per C's head coach Brad Stevens.

"Kemba did the first hour of practice," Stevens told reporters.

"[He] did not do anything live. ... [he] will be reevaluated tomorrow, with the likelihood of going live on Thursday morning [in practice]. Then, I don't think he will play against Oklahoma City, even though he will practice the day before.

"But he's pretty darn close right now."

Stevens also gave an update on Walker's progress in Walt Disney World, where the NBA is set to restart its season following a four-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He's been going every day to some level in the last five days," he said. "Initially, we thought it would be more every other day. He's felt great, he's been able to add strength and those were the two things we needed to prioritize."

Left knee problems have affected Walker this season, with the ex-UConn star missing nine games from Jan. 31 through March 4.

Jay King of The Athletic provided an update on Walker's knee in a May 23 mailbag:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Shortly before the pandemic halted play, the All-Star point guard missed several games with a left-knee injury that required drainage and an injection. After coming back, Walker was still obviously hindered. He said it had flared up because of all the basketball he has played in his life.

"The last year was especially hectic. After an intense summer with Team USA, he started training camp with the Celtics shortly thereafter. The schedule did not afford much time for Walker's body to recover.

"Until now. Walker hasn't been able to undergo normal treatment, but being forced off the court should actually help him. The Celtics need him ready to play big minutes and score big buckets if the playoffs begin."

The league's suspension afforded Walker the opportunity to rest his ailing knee, and he expressed optimism on July 1 about it moving forward.

"It was super important for me," he told reporters. "I really needed to use that break. It definitely helped me get back to myself and start to feel comfortable on my knee."

Stevens said on July 10 that the team planned to take it slowly with Walker as they worked him back into the mix, per the team's Twitter feed: "We're going to move very slowly with Kemba, make sure he can strengthen (his knee) and make sure he's all good to go as we enter the seeding games and into the playoffs."

In his first season with the C's following eight with the Charlotte Hornets, Walker has averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 assists per game. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference.