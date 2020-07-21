Grizzlies' Justise Winslow Ruled Out for NBA Restart Because of Hip Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Tuesday that forward Justise Winslow will miss the rest of the season because of a hip injury.

The injury occurred during an intrasquad scrimmage Monday, as the player explained himself on Twitter:

Rookie Ja Morant also provided a reaction to the injury:

Winslow had been in Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restarted season, which begins July 30. Memphis has its first game July 31 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Memphis enters the restart as the No. 8 team in the Western Conference and will try to hold on to the playoff position through eight seeding games before the playoffs. There could also be a play-in series for the No. 9 seed if it is within four games of the eighth team in the standings.

The Grizzlies will have to go on without Winslow, who is yet to appear in a game for the team.

Memphis acquired the 24-year-old ahead of the February trade deadline in the deal that sent Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder to the Miami Heat. He remained out with a back injury that had limited him to 11 games with Miami this year until the season was suspended because of the coronavirus in March.

He was finally set to return for the restart, but the latest injury will keep him out.

The No. 10 overall draft pick in 2015 has shown plenty of upside when healthy, averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 2018-19 with the Heat. The 6'6" Duke product is especially known for his defensive ability, which would have helped a Memphis squad that ranks 20th in points allowed per game.

He remains under team control with a $13 million contract for 2020-21 and a $13 million team option for 2021-22.

Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke could see more playing time for the Grizzlies with Winslow unavailable.