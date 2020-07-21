Lakers' Markieff Morris Reportedly Will Travel to Join Team on NBA Campus

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting a reinforcement on their roster with Markieff Morris reportedly heading to the NBA campus. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Morris will be traveling to Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday to rejoin the Lakers. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

