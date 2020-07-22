The One Player Every NBA Team Needs to Step Up in Orlando

0 of 22

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The NBA is nearly back, but for these next few months, it's going to be a different experience than what we're used to. Yes, the lack of fans in the stands will undoubtedly make an impact, but the basketball itself will be high-variance, as well.

While the postseason is normally a star-driven affair, the volatile nature of personal health amid the coronavirus pandemic suggests a potentially greater dependence on depth this year. Hopefully, no one on contending teams will contract COVID-19 while in Florida, but if a player does, how will his team respond?

Today, we're looking at players on each of the 22 teams in the bubble who could capitalize on a strange set of circumstances this summer. The hierarchies we constructed last winter and spring may still apply, but a four-month hiatus combined with the pandemic could completely change the state of play.

In the best-case scenario, these players could all help their teams outperform expectations.