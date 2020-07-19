Ex-WWE Stars Good Brothers, Heath Slater, EC3, Eric Young Appear at Impact PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Several former WWE Superstars made their Impact Wrestling debuts or returns Saturday night at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

It was already known ahead of time that The Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had signed with Impact, and they made their presence felt following the main event when they helped new Impact World champion Eddie Edwards fight off Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

Like Gallows and Anderson, EC3 was released by WWE in April, and he played a significant role on the pay-per-view as well. Following Edwards' title win, an EC3 vignette played, suggesting he is coming after Edwards and the championship.

EC3 is already a two-time world titleholder in Impact, and he seems ready to reclaim a top spot after his most recent WWE run fizzled out quickly.

The main event of the show pitted Edwards, Austin, Trey Miguel and two mystery participants against each other for the vacant Impact World Championship. The first mystery entrant was Rich Swann, and he was followed by another recent WWE release in Eric Young.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Young is also a former Impact World champion, and although he didn't prevail in Saturday's match, the well-traveled veteran could be a key player for Impact moving forward.

The first former WWE star to appear at Slammiversary was Heath Slater, who was fresh off an appearance on WWE Raw during which he cut a great promo and then lost a squash match to WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

At Slammiversary, Slater cut a promo and then reunited with Rhyno, who he previously won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside in WWE.

Impact teased prior to the pay-per-view that several of the performers released by WWE in April would be part of Slammiversary, and while many did not appear, Impact still delivered on its promise by providing a decidedly WWE flavor.

Although there is no question that Impact created some much-needed buzz for itself in the wrestling world with Slammiversary, the key to the promotion's success moving forward will be maintaining it and utilizing its new stars properly.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).