Joe Duffy Announces Retirement from UFC After Fight Night Loss to Joel Alvarez

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Joe Duffy is calling it a career after his lightweight loss to Joel Alvarez at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2.

The 32-year-old Duffy (16-5, 4 KOs) suffered his third straight loss Saturday at Fight Island. He posted his official retirement announcement on Instagram shortly after Alvarez forced a submission via guillotine choke:

"Thank you all so much for all your messages of support all week. I have been blessed on this journey in MMA and am truly grateful for every experience. I felt great all through camp and even warming up, I believed I was back to my former self then when I went in there it just falls to pieces. I think it's time to realize that I haven't got what it takes any more. Congrats to Joel Alvarez and thank you to the UFC for all the opportunities. I'm sorry I didn't achieve what I set out to achieve for my fans, family, friends and myself but it just wasn't meant to be. I am officially retiring from MMA competition."

