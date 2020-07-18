Doc Rivers Reflects on John Lewis' Influence After Civil Rights Leader's Death

Doc Rivers Reflects on John Lewis' Influence After Civil Rights Leader's DeathJuly 18, 2020
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers reminisced about his past meetings with civil rights leader John Lewis after the longtime U.S. congressman from Georgia died Friday at the age of 80.
ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk provided Rivers' comments from his meeting with the media Saturday:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Doc Rivers tells great story of John Lewis below: “Really sad day for our country. What is amazing is some of the stuff John Lewis was fighting for, we’re still fighting for. Voter suppression right now is at an all-time high... Latinos, Blacks and young people are the targets." https://t.co/OjaKv534lo
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
30 Teams, 30 Days: T-Wolves ✍️
Despite his mom’s death, KAT still showed up for the George Floyd protests. How his actions speak louder than words 📲