Doc Rivers Reflects on John Lewis' Influence After Civil Rights Leader's Death

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2020

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers argues a call against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers reminisced about his past meetings with civil rights leader John Lewis after the longtime U.S. congressman from Georgia died Friday at the age of 80.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk provided Rivers' comments from his meeting with the media Saturday:

                

