UFC's Kamaru Usman Receives 180-Day Medical Suspension Due to Nose Injury

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal have each received medical suspensions following Usman's five-round unanimous-decision win at UFC 251 last Saturday.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Usman received a 180-day suspension "due to the potential of a broken nose." The champ can return to action if a doctor clears him after a nasal X-ray.

Masvidal's medical suspension is slated for 30 days due to a forehead laceration.

Usman threw 263 strikes (94 significant) during the five-round fight, while Masvidal had 88 strikes (66 significant), per UFC Stats.

Usman, who was five of 16 in takedown attempts as well, landed 97 percent of his significant strikes at Masvidal's head or body.

The fight took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where the UFC served as its own regulator, per Raimondi. The promotion submitted the aforementioned information to mixedmartialarts.com, the official MMA record keeper.

Masdival wants a rematch when he and Usman can get back into the Octagon.

"I want that damn belt, and I'm stubborn," Masvidal said to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"And I know I'm better than Usman, and I want to prove it. I want to fight again. I'm not going to take nothing from him; he won the first one. Let's do it again."

Masvidal isn't going to get that chance, though, as UFC President Dana White already slated Gilbert Burns for the winner of the UFC 251 main event.

"He’s the No. 1 contender," White told Nolan King and John Morgan of MMA Junkie.

"He’s the No. 1 ranked guy in the world. Yeah—he’s the No. 1 guy in the world. The kid is hungry. He wants to fight. He wants to be a world champion—and he’s No. 1. Yeah, that puts him in a pretty good spot."

Burns was supposed to fight Usman at UFC 251 but was forced to drop out after testing positive for COVID-19. He told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on July 6 that he was feeling "good" and that the only symptom he felt was a consistent headache.