Jonathan Kuminga Credits Kyrie Irving as a Mentor, Says He's a 'Big Bro to Me'

Jonathan Kuminga may be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft and apparently looks up to the 2011 draft's top selection.

"For [Irving] just being around, he helps me a lot on the court and off the court," Kuminga said of his relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. "He's been a mentor and that's I hold myself next to him and listen to every advice he gives to me. I took a lot from him. He's a great dude, and a big bro to me."

Charania noted Irving and Kuminga each attended The Patrick School in New Jersey.

The comments about the six-time All-Star come after Kuminga told Charania he will play in the G League in 2020 instead of at the collegiate level:

Charania reported the forward is expected to make approximately $500,000 on his one-year deal and could become the top pick in the 2021 draft.

In May, Kuminga announced Duke, Kentucky, Texas Tech and Auburn were his top choices alongside the G League. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he was a 5-star recruit and the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 small forward in the class of 2020.

Brian Snow of 247Sports provided a scouting report, pointing to the 6'8" forward's "length, athleticism, and versatility" as primary strengths, in addition to his ability to defend multiple positions, protect the rim and control the boards.

That is something Irving can help him with as he develops. The Nets point guard is a career 39.0 percent three-point shooter and hit arguably the most famous three-pointer in recent NBA history when he drilled what proved to be the winning shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, allowing the Cleveland Cavaliers to defeat a 73-win Golden State Warriors squad.

Irving knows what it is like to reach the NBA's mountaintop, and Kuminga will surely pick the point guard's brain as he continues his own journey to the league.