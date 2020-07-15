Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu to Cover Funeral Costs for Shooting Victim Devante Bryant

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu reportedly is paying for the funeral costs of Devante Bryant, a nine-year-old who died after he was shot in the head in New Orleans on Monday. 

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting a 13-year-old and 16-year-old were also shot in the attack but survived.

Police do not yet know the motive for the shooting and are still investigating.

Mathieu, a New Orleans native, explained why he offered to help:

"Young black children should not be dying from gun violence.

"Devante didn’t even have a chance to live his life before it was tragically taken away from him.

"My goal is to help stop the violence and help my community to show and empower children from my community that there is another way, one child at a time.

"I wanted to help the Bryant family because I am from the 7th Ward and I felt that pain. I have a seven-year-old son that lives in New Orleans and I couldn’t imagine something happening to him at that age. He is only two years younger than Devante."

"My heart goes out to the Bryant and Howard Family."

In addition to being from Louisiana, Mathieu played collegiately at LSU.

He is not the only notable athlete who attended LSU to make such a gesture. 

In April, Shaquille O'Neal helped pay for the funeral of Keshon Batiste, an 11-year-old who died in a car crash in Louisiana. O'Neal also paid for the funeral of seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes in 2019.

Related

    Report: Garrett Gets $100M Guaranteed 🤑

    Browns star's five-year, $125M contract includes record-setting total guarantees for a defensive player

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Garrett Gets $100M Guaranteed 🤑

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Almost Got Deal Done

    Prescott and Cowboys were too late on a deal worth $33-35M per year with $110M guaranteed (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Almost Got Deal Done

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak’s Brother Calls Out Dallas

    ‘Who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them’ after not agreeing to extension with Prescott

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak’s Brother Calls Out Dallas

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Prescott and Cowboys Unable to Reach Long-Term Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Prescott and Cowboys Unable to Reach Long-Term Deal

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report