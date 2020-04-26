Shaquille O'Neal Helps Pay for Keshon Batiste's Funeral After Car Crash

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal reportedly helped pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old who died in a car crash in Louisiana.

Phil Conrad, who is a retired chief deputy officer, shared the story with TMZ Sports and noted O'Neal provided approximately $4,000 to account for the remaining costs of Keshon Batiste's funeral.

Batiste and Trayvon Alexander, 12, both died in a car crash when they were in the back seat.

According to Conrad, Batiste's family started a GoFundMe to cover the remaining money needed for a burial. When O'Neal found out about it, he contacted Conrad and made sure the costs were covered.

O'Neal has been known to do things like this before and paid for the funeral of seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes in 2019.

The Hall of Famer went to college in Louisiana as a member of the LSU Tigers basketball team from 1989 through 1992.