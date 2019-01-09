Shaquille O'Neal Says Paying for Jazmine Barnes' Funeral Was 'Right Thing to Do'

Andy Kropa/Associated Press

Add Shaquille O'Neal to the list of athletes doing their part to help out following the tragic shooting death of seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes in Houston on Dec. 30.

Per TMZ Sports, O'Neal announced he paid for her funeral.

"With something that terrible to have happened, I don't want people to have to worry about trying to raise a few thousand to pay for a funeral," O'Neal said. "I'm always in Houston. I've been living in Houston for 20 years, so I just thought it was the right thing to do."

Per CNN.com, Larry Woodruffe and Eric Black Jr. have been arrested and both face a capital murder charge for Barnes' death that Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said was likely a case of "mistaken identity." Barnes was killed after a vehicle pulled up beside her mother's car and opened fire. Her mother was also shot but survived and her younger sister suffered wounds from shattered glass.

In addition to O'Neal paying for the funeral, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins announced he was donating his playoff check to Barnes family.