Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Final Contract Offer Features over $100M Guaranteed

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly has received his final offer for a contract extension.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the team is prepared to sign Prescott for an average annual salary of between $33 million and $35 million with more than $100 million guaranteed.

The deadline for Prescott to strike a deal or accept the franchise tag is July 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

Slater reports the two sides have not yet discussed the latest offer together.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.