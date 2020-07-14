Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Final Contract Offer Features over $100M Guaranteed

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 15, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly has received his final offer for a contract extension.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the team is prepared to sign Prescott for an average annual salary of between $33 million and $35 million with more than $100 million guaranteed.

The deadline for Prescott to strike a deal or accept the franchise tag is July 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

Slater reports the two sides have not yet discussed the latest offer together.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Richest Defensive Contracts in NFL History After Myles Garrett Deal

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Richest Defensive Contracts in NFL History After Myles Garrett Deal

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Players Seeking Opt-out Clauses, $250K Stipends

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Players Seeking Opt-out Clauses, $250K Stipends

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFLPA Concerned with Camps in 'Hot Spot' Cities

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFLPA Concerned with Camps in 'Hot Spot' Cities

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    OBJ Says His Humbleness Was Seen as 'Weakness'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ Says His Humbleness Was Seen as 'Weakness'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report