Former Bellator Fighter Jahreau Shepherd Stabbed to Death at 30th Birthday Party

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

British MMA fighter Jahreau Shepherd reportedly died at the age of 30 on Saturday after he was stabbed in South London, his management team confirmed to BBC News.

Per the BBC, the fighter nicknamed Nightmare was attending his 30th birthday party when he was stabbed. Police also believe a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the same attack, although they have not made any arrests.

Contenders MMA, Shepherd's promoter, released a statement calling him "hugely talented and great fun to be around, a big personality with a huge smile and infectious laugh" while adding, "Inside the cage, he was destined for the top—a champion in three different organisations with heavy hands and a warrior heart."

Zach Braziller of the New York Post noted police said Shepherd died at the scene despite rescue efforts from paramedics.

Mourners paid tribute to him with bouquets, candles and a photograph of him holding championship belts.

According to Braziller, Shepherd was 6-2 in his career with titles in both CEA and UCMMA. He last fought in February, winning a unanimous decision over Quinten DeVraught at Contenders Norwich 29.