College Football Recruiting 2020: Predictions for J.T. Tuimoloau, Top Prospects

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the opportunity to land a majority of the top prospects in the class of 2021.

Ryan Day's side already owns commitments from a quartet of five-star players, and it is the favorite to land a pair of top-10 players.

The Big Ten squad is in the mix for No. 2 overall prospect J.T. Tuimoloau and top wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

If they land those players, the Buckeyes would take a pair of premier prospects away from Pac-12 territory.

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide are attempting to pull off a similar heist in Texas with their pursuit of offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer.

Alabama has not dominated the class of 2021 recruiting cycle yet, but it has made up ground on other top programs in recent weeks, and landing Brockermeyer would vault it up the team rankings.

Latest Recruiting Predictions

J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)

Tuimoloau could be the latest product of the Ohio State defensive end factory, if he decides to move east to Columbus, Ohio.

At the moment, the Buckeyes are viewed as the favorite to land the No. 2 overall prospect. Washington is listed as a large underdog to keep him in state.

Ohio State is not in the mix for top prospect Korey Foreman, who is also a defensive end, so Tuimoloau is the best pass-rusher it can bring in from the class of 2021.

If the Buckeyes land his signature, Tuimoloau and third-ranked recruit Jack Sawyer could be a dominant force on the defensive line for a few years in the Big Ten.

Washington faces a struggle many Pac-12 teams have dealt with recently, as it tries to keep an in-state player home instead of losing him to one of the other power conferences.

Jimmy Lake and his staff already secured the commitment of ninth-ranked player Sam Huard, who is the top-rated pro-style quarterback.

Landing Tuimoloau over Ohio State would be a major statement in recruiting for Washington, and it may help it compete with Oregon and USC on the west coast recruiting trail.

But it could be hard for the player to pass up an opportunity to play for a program that has produced three top-five picks from the defensive line in the last five years and is a regular contender to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Prediction: Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Steilacoom HS (Steilacoom, Wash.)

Washington is fighting a recruiting battle with Ohio State on two fronts, as both squads are listed in Egbuka's final four.

Oklahoma and Clemson are also listed in the wide receiver's final four, and the two could make cases that they are more intriguing fits than Washington.

Ohio State already has two top-100 wide receivers in its class to pair with third-rated quarterback Kyle McCord.

Not all of the incoming wide receivers may earn playing time right away, but there is a path to snaps as a freshman, as we saw Chris Olave earn in 2018.

Joining a potentially historic class in Columbus would intrigue any recruit, but so would the potential to play with the top-rated quarterback at Oklahoma.

The Sooners recently landed Caleb Williams as the latest protege for Lincoln Riley's system, and it has also earned commitments from a pair of top-100 wide receivers.

Given how often the Sooners have thrown the ball under Riley, an abundance of players at the position should not go against Egbuka's decision.

Clemson could use Egbuka as the latest product in its wide receiver pipeline that recently featured Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross.

Washington needs Egbuka the most of the four finalists since it does not have a top-200 commitment outside of Huard.

Landing an elite wide receiver to pair with the top signal-caller would set a strong foundation for the future, but fighting off three elite programs will be a tough task.

Prediction: Ohio State

Tommy Brockermeyer, OT, All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, Tx.)

Alabama could go into Texas and steal the top-rated prospect in the state from the Texas Longhorns.

The Crimson Tide are viewed as the front-runner to land Brockermeyer, who could come as a package deal with his brother James, the top-ranked center in the nation.

Alabama sits in a rare position outside the top 10 in the team rankings, but it has landed a quartet of top-70 players.

Brockermeyer could be placed into a similar situation as Tuimoloau and be paired with another top player in his class.

The SEC West side recently inked offensive tackle JC Latham, and it could use the pair as anchors of its offensive line for years to come.

Texas has done a good job keeping players in state, as 11 members of its 13-player class are staying home, but it may not have enough recruiting power to beat out Alabama.

Prediction: Alabama

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.