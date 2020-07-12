Ex-WWE Superstar Rusev Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 on Twitch Stream

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar Rusev said on his Twitch gaming stream that he tested positive for COVID-19, per Liam Winnard of WrestleTalk.com.

The news comes after WWE Superstar Lana, who is married to Rusev, revealed that her parents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lana's mother was in an ICU but is now out and is "doing much better," per remarks made on the CJ Perry YouTube channel. Her father's condition has also improved.

Rusev's positive test has been confirmed by his agent to Robert DeFelice of Fightful, who reported how the wrestler revealed his condition on Twitch.

"On the stream, [Rusev] was playing Valorant with WWE Superstar Cesaro and when Cesaro asked if he was heading to the gym today, Rusev has confirmed that he was on his way out the door when he received word that he has COVID-19."

As DeFelice wrote, WWE released Rusev on April 15 along with many other wrestlers and staff members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

