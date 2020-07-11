Report: Washington NFL Team Name Change 'Imminent'; Teams Told to Remove Logo

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

The Washington NFL franchise is reportedly getting close to changing its nickname.

Appearing on Dallas' 103.3 FM ESPN Radio with Clarence Hill Jr. and DJ Ringgenberg, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson said the name change is "imminent" and "could be revealed in the next few days."

Robinson also stated that other teams were told to scrub Washington's old logo off their websites and other platforms.

The potential name change comes amid recent renewed calls for Washington owner Dan Snyder to take action.

Mary Emily O'Hara of AdWeek reported on July 1 that 87 investment firms with an estimated $620 billion in assets sent letters to sponsors PepsiCo, Nike and FedEx asking them to sever ties with Washington until the team changed its name.

FedEx, which has sponsored Washington's stadium since 1998, told Alison Kosik of CNN Business on July 3 that it formally requested the franchise change its nickname: "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."

Washington issued a statement the same day FedEx's request came out that it will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name."

The franchise adopted its current nickname in 1933 when it was based in Boston and kept it after relocating to Washington D.C. before the 1937 season.