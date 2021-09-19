Steelers' T.J. Watt Ruled out After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Raiders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a groin injury.

He recorded four total tackles and a sack before leaving the contest.

Watt has emerged as one of the NFL's premier edge-rushers since the Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft. He registered 34.5 sacks across his first three seasons, which ranked fifth in the league over that span, and he posted a 14.5 sacks in 2019.

He took down the opposing quarterback a league-leading 15 times in 15 games in 2020, and he's added three sacks so far in 2021.

The 26-year-old University of Wisconsin product has also showcased durability while in Pittsburgh. He played in 62 of a possible 64 regular-season games to open his career. He missed one contest in 2017 with a groin injury. His absence in Week 17 last year was for rest purposes ahead of the playoffs.

Melvin Ingram III should get the first opportunity to fill the crucial void in the Steelers lineup if Watt is forced to miss time. Jamir Jones is the team's other option at outside linebacker.

Pittsburgh features one of the NFL's most talented defenses at every level, so the unit could continue to perform well without one of its top playmakers. Any long-term absence by Watt would limit the team's overall defensive upside, though.