Clemson Polls Fans About Potentially Moving CFB Season to Spring Amid Pandemic

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Clemson athletic department asked Thursday in a fan outlook survey whether supporters would prefer the 2020 college football season to take place in fall without fans or in spring with spectators in attendance.

Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News reported Friday the inquiry was included as a possible worst-case scenario amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Why do it without fans? I'm 50 years into this and I love Clemson football, but I have to be realistic," Tigers season ticket holder Dennis Wilson said. "The athletic department is trying to figure out what to do. Sounds like they are trying to please everybody, but they won't be able to do that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.