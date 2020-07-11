Clemson Polls Fans About Potentially Moving CFB Season to Spring Amid Pandemic

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

WINSTON SALEM, NC - OCTOBER 06: A detailed view of the helmets worn by the Clemson Tigers before their game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field on October 6, 2018 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Clemson athletic department asked Thursday in a fan outlook survey whether supporters would prefer the 2020 college football season to take place in fall without fans or in spring with spectators in attendance.

Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News reported Friday the inquiry was included as a possible worst-case scenario amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Why do it without fans? I'm 50 years into this and I love Clemson football, but I have to be realistic," Tigers season ticket holder Dennis Wilson said. "The athletic department is trying to figure out what to do. Sounds like they are trying to please everybody, but they won't be able to do that."

                  

