Lakers' JR Smith Says He Was Told to Stop Filming Inside NBA's Restart Campus

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard JR Smith suggested Thursday that either the Lakers or the NBA made him shut down his Instagram Live feed Thursday inside the NBA "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith provided an inside look at the Lakers' hotel in Orlando ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season later this month. Before stopping his feed, Smith said: "Aw man, they mad at me bro. ... I'm gone. Just got the text. Exposing too much s--t. Gotta go. My bad. My bad."

Among the things Smith showed in the video was a bracelet given to all players by the NBA meant to "help with early detection of coronavirus; track temperature, respiratory and heart rate."

Smith referenced the bracelet, saying: "Got my little band and s--t so they can keep tabs on me. Tracking device. Stay woke."

The 34-year-old veteran also complained about the blankets in his room being too small and took issues with the snacks provided in the room as well: "We're professional athletes and all that. ... But, then you be over there crying talking about somebody can't stay healthy and their body is breaking down and all this other s--t? You wanna motherf--king Ferrari to run like a Ferrari cause you paid for it as a Ferrari ... but you keep gassing it up with Chrysler s--t."

The NBA restart will see 22 of the league's 30 teams play out the remainder of the regular season in Orlando. They will play eight games each, with the top eight seeds in each conference qualifying for the playoffs.

The season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all games will be played in Orlando with no fans in attendance and only essential personnel present.

Because of the possibility of teams losing players should they test positive for COVID-19 at some point and the fact that players may be rusty and out of game shape from sitting out for so long, the NBA made roster adjustments and are allowing teams to carry more players.

That led to several veteran free agents getting signed, and Smith was among them after going unsigned to start the season.

Smith hasn't played since last season when he appeared in just 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers before they parted ways with him.

The Lakers likely felt Smith was a good fit because of his history of playing alongside LeBron James in Cleveland. In 2016, James and Smith were a key part of the Cavs team that beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Smith provides some much-needed depth and a veteran presence to a Lakers team that owns the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and is a strong candidate to go all the way this season.