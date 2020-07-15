The Best Women's WWE Championship Reigns of the 2010s

5 of 8

When Bayley stepped through the curtain on the October 11, 2019 episode of SmackDown sporting a new look and attacking her inflatable Bayley Buddies, fans recognized the start of a new era for the character. Her trademark ponytail chopped off, her interaction with fans nonexistent, she was clearly more serious and focused than at any other point in her career.

It was on that night that she defeated Charlotte Flair to begin a reign over the blue brand that continues to this day.

Bayley’s run has been unexpectedly dominant. Reteaming with Sasha Banks to form The Golden Role Models has certainly helped but still, no one could have imagined that a character makeover for one of the more beloved performers to come out of NXT would result in this unbroken reign that has lasted 278-plus days.

She has retained over the likes of Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Naomi and Tamina while teaming with Banks to become Women’s Tag Team Champions. The deeper into her reign she has gotten, she has become more confident and creative in her role as a heel, even headlining multiple episodes of Raw and SmackDown in the summer.

And her reign shows no signs of stopping.

The fact of the matter is that there simply are not enough credible challengers on SmackDown for Bayley to conceivably lose the title at this point unless it is to designed to jumpstart her impending showdown with The Boss.

In terms of quality matches, Bayley’s NXT Women’s Championship run was better, but there is no denying that this current reign is the one that is cementing her legacy and etching her name in the history books.