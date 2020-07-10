Dual Champ and 2020 MVP Keith Lee Conquers WWE NXT with Main Roster in His Sight

8 of 8

Lee's string of stellar performances over the past year have made it clear he is main event material. He's technically in that role now as the NXT champion, but his untapped potential extends well beyond NXT.

His run-in with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series was proof that he could more than hold his own against the top talent on Raw and SmackDown. He's already beaten virtually everyone there is to beat in NXT, so once his two title reigns have run their course, a move to the main roster seems inevitable.

The NXT Championship's long lineage doesn't lie. The likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura are all former titleholders and all went on to do great things on both brands.

Lee has never been one to take a moment to smell the roses, but he's hoping to do a bit more of that now he's a dual champ. But he's also looking ahead to what's next and what goals he can conquer, including chasing more gold on Raw or SmackDown.

"I very much believe in making the most of my present, but I'm also a very strategic human being," he said. "For me, it isn't just about my present. I'm also looking into the future and try to think of the ways I can facilitate more competition and try to capitalize on my own wins and my own accolades and make everything mean as much as it possibly can, because when you make what you do mean something, those moments mean so much more."

The "Moment Maker" nickname that was recently bestowed upon Lee could not be any more perfect with everything he's already achieved in his WWE journey. He added another moment to his collection at The Great American Bash, but it will be far from the final one.

"I didn't create it, but somebody else started calling me a moment-maker and I just ran with it," he said. "I think my duty is to continue making those moments in whatever capacity that's going to be and I'm hopeful that continues to be in high-caliber matches because that's what I love."

Whether it be Raw, SmackDown or NXT, Lee's limitless ceiling for success will surely take him far in WWE—and all fans can do is prepare to bask in his glory.

