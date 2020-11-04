    Bears' Mitch Trubisky Reportedly Being Evaluated After Suffering Shoulder Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020
    Alerted 5m ago in the B/R App

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is dealing with a shoulder injury that has left his status for Week 9 unclear. 

    Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Trubisky is being evaluated by the Bears medical team after suffering the injury on a read-option play in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints

    Trubisky's only snap against the Saints was on Chicago's first offensive drive when he kept the ball for a three-yard gain before being tackled by Alex Anzalon. 

    A Pro Bowler in 2018, Trubisky regressed in 2019. He threw for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His completion percentage also slipped from 66.6 to 63.2.

    Among the 34 quarterbacks with at least 200 passes, Trubisky ranked 27th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), per Football Outsiders.

    The Bears sent the 26-year-old a clear message this offseason. First they acquired Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then they declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky's contract, thus making him eligible for free agency in 2021.

    Foles has taken over as Chicago's starting quarterback since replacing Trubisky in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If Trubisky isn't available this week, Tyler Bray could be signed from the practice squad to serve as Foles' backup. 

    Chicago enters this week's game against the Tennessee Titans in second place in the NFC North with a 5-3 record. 

    Related

      NFL Upholds Wims Suspension

      Bears WR Javon Wims loses appeal of two-game suspension for punching C.J. Gardner-Johnson

      NFL Upholds Wims Suspension
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Upholds Wims Suspension

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      49ers Shut Down Facility

      San Francisco closes facility due to COVID-19 test results one day before TNF (Schefter)

      49ers Shut Down Facility
      NFL logo
      NFL

      49ers Shut Down Facility

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Takk Calls Falcons Clowns 🤡

      McKinley is blasting Atlanta for turning down trade offers the last two years even though he wants out

      Takk Calls Falcons Clowns 🤡
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Takk Calls Falcons Clowns 🤡

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      New NFL Mock Draft 🔮

      @nfldraftscout's brand new mock draft with the NFL season halfway over 📲

      New NFL Mock Draft 🔮
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      New NFL Mock Draft 🔮

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report