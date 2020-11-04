Bears' Mitch Trubisky Reportedly Being Evaluated After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is dealing with a shoulder injury that has left his status for Week 9 unclear.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Trubisky is being evaluated by the Bears medical team after suffering the injury on a read-option play in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Trubisky's only snap against the Saints was on Chicago's first offensive drive when he kept the ball for a three-yard gain before being tackled by Alex Anzalon.

A Pro Bowler in 2018, Trubisky regressed in 2019. He threw for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His completion percentage also slipped from 66.6 to 63.2.

Among the 34 quarterbacks with at least 200 passes, Trubisky ranked 27th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), per Football Outsiders.

The Bears sent the 26-year-old a clear message this offseason. First they acquired Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then they declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky's contract, thus making him eligible for free agency in 2021.

Foles has taken over as Chicago's starting quarterback since replacing Trubisky in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Trubisky isn't available this week, Tyler Bray could be signed from the practice squad to serve as Foles' backup.

Chicago enters this week's game against the Tennessee Titans in second place in the NFC North with a 5-3 record.