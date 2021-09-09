Cowboys' Michael Gallup Exits vs. Buccaneers with Ankle Injury

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered an ankle injury in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. The team listed him as questionable to return.

While Gallup has been overshadowed by other offensive playmakers such as Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott since the Cowboys selected him with a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, he has been a consistent and durable playmaker for the NFC East team.

He appeared in all but two regular-season games in his first three seasons in the league and turned heads in 2019 with 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

It was an impressive follow-up effort to the 507 receiving yards he tallied as a rookie in 2018, and he was consistently able to take advantage of single coverage when opposing defenses stacked the box to account for Elliott or double-teamed Cooper on the outside.

Gallup followed with 843 receiving yards in 2020. He exited with four catches for 36 yards on Thursday.



Dallas will still turn to Cooper and Elliott in the offense as the primary options, but look for CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson to see even more opportunity if Gallup is sidelined.