Browns' Kareem Hunt Carted to Locker Room vs. Cardinals with Calf Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns confirmed he wouldn't return due to a calf injury.

The running game has been a cornerstone of Cleveland's offense, and Hunt has undoubtedly played a role in its success. Through five games, he has run for 295 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He has also caught 17 passes for 149 yards.

As a team, Cleveland is first in the league in rushing yards (187.6 per game).

The Browns can still count on Nick Chubb, who's on his way to his third straight 1,000-yard season, and they shouldn't have much trouble leaning more on a passing game that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper.

But Hunt's absence will undoubtedly be felt nonetheless. While he didn't match his first two years with the Kansas City Chiefs, he finished with 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 2020.

Pivoting to Demetric Felton or D'Ernest Johnson as the backup behind Chubb is an obvious step down for the offense.