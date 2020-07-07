Baron Davis Offers to Buy Kelly Loeffler Out of Atlanta Dream After BLM Comments

WIN MCNAMEE/Getty Images

Atlanta Dream co-owner and Georgia's Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler came under fire Tuesday after a controversial letter she wrote to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, per ESPN, decrying the league's decision to put "Black Lives Matter" on the court for games.

So former NBA player Baron Davis offered to buy her stake in the team:

In Loeffler's letter to Engelbert she made a number of unsubstantiated claims against the Black Lives Matter movement:

"I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country. I believe it is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where we support tolerance and inclusion."

Loeffler instead wanted to see WNBA teams put the American flag on their uniforms. Her comments were met with instant backlash from current and former WNBA players:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"There's no place [for Loeffler] in the WNBA, a league that is the majority minority," Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker said on TNT Tuesday, per Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times. "We've had a number of people that have stepped forward and listened and have taken initiative and taken action and we've had those that haven't and continue to make comments and show why we're still in this situation."

In a statement, the WNBA said Loeffler was no longer actively involved in the daily management of the Dream.

"The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice," Engelbert said. "Sen. Kelly Loeffler has not served as a Governor of the Atlanta Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team."

The WNBA and its players also agreed to honor women such as Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillen when play resumes later in July.