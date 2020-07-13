The Top Storyline for Every NBA Team in Orlando

20 of 22

Wondering whether the Toronto Raptors are actual threats to come out of the East is tired. They are. They have the defense to muck up any offense, two stars in Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam and an enviably deep supporting cast.

Like most other contenders, the Raptors' primary concern heading into the season's restart is more granular, albeit a prospective undoing: the half-court offense.

They rank 18th in points scored per half-court possession, a below-board standing that isn't so damning during the regular season. They make up the difference with the league's best transition attack and top-10 three-point volume and efficiency. But a dodgy half-court offense is harder to overcome in the playoffs, when teams have more time to plan and are generally stingier. It takes at least one elite from-scratch option to effectively counteract defenses that neutralize opportunities on the break.

Toronto specifically needs to put more pressure on the basket. As The Athletic's Blake Murphy wrote:

"While they’re fourth in the league in the frequency with which they shoot at the rim, they rank 24th in field-goal percentage there. Their transition success also floats those numbers a bit, and if we had more finely filtered data, I’d guess they rank even worse finishing at the rim in half-court scenarios.

"In the half court, the Raptors are one of the least-threatening teams to drive to the basket, scoring the third-fewest points off the drive per-game. No team uses the drive to pass more than the Raptors, and while that’s a healthy part of their motion offence, it can lead to stagnation. That’s exacerbated by a pick-and-roll attack that’s designed primarily to get their bigs popping (or passing) opportunities with little roll threat, and two pick-and-roll operators who either don’t go to the rim a ton (Kyle Lowry) or really struggle to finish there (Fred VanVleet). Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell are the only heavy users of possessions who grade well by frequency and effectiveness at the rim."

Remedy by committee will demand more volume from Lowry and better overall finishing from VanVleet. It might also entail unleashing Terence Davis more often. It definitely includes Powell continuing to play career-best basketball.

On a singular level, the Raptors have Siakam. He cannot replicate what Kawhi Leonard gave them last year. The two-time Finals MVP is the league's consummate bailout option and has rarely structured his game around high volume at the basket.

Siakam is different. Forty percent of his looks are coming at the rim—and that's a career low. Maintaining, maybe amplifying, that level of pressure is mission critical to matchup-proofing the Raptors offense. They've tried to prepare him for it. The ball is in his hands more than ever, not just to initiate pick-and-rolls and dribble into threes, but to actually manufacture something out of nothing. If he looks more at home in those situations during the restart, it says both a great deal about his ceiling and Toronto's immediate championship chances.