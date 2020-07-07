LSU Unveils National Title Rings in Video: 'Rings Fit for the Best Team Ever'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron holds the trophy beside quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and safety Grant Delpit after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

LSU unveiled its national championship rings Tuesday along with a hype video and lofty claim about the team:

There are three rings, one for the SEC Championship, one for the College Football Playoff championship provided by the NCAA and another national title ring provided by the school. Each of them features purple stones combined with the yellow gold—the LSU colors. 

"The rings we ended up with this time look like no ring that's ever been done," assistant athletics director for equipment Greg Stringfellow said, per the school's release. "The national championship ring is the first time they've done a ring that shape and size in their history."

As for the claim of the "best ever," LSU does have a legitimate argument after going 15-0 through a difficult schedule. Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy while setting a record with 60 passing touchdowns, leading the No. 1 offense in the country.

With 14 players drafted, tying an NFL record, this squad was as talented as nearly any in recent memory.

