Nets Rumors: Amir Johnson Targeted by BKN with Jordan, Claxton out of Restart

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly are looking at veteran center Amir Johnson to provide depth to their roster heading into the season restart.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Johnson is a "prime target" for the Nets with DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton not traveling to Orlando.

