Nets Rumors: Amir Johnson Targeted by BKN with Jordan, Claxton out of Restart

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 25: Amir Johnson #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles on March 25, 2019 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly are looking at veteran center Amir Johnson to provide depth to their roster heading into the season restart.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Johnson is a "prime target" for the Nets with DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton not traveling to Orlando

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dinwiddie Sitting Out Restart

    Nets guard tweets he won't play in Orlando after another positive COVID-19 test on Monday 📸

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Dinwiddie Sitting Out Restart

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Produces '#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor' Special

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Kyrie Produces '#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor' Special

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Beal Won't Play in Restart Due to Shoulder Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Beal Won't Play in Restart Due to Shoulder Injury

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Mavs ✍️

    Inside Mark Cuban’s evolution from transcendent personal brand to innovative NBA team owner

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Mavs ✍️

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report