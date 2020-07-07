NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gerald Green's Free Agency, Pistons Front Office

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

While all eyes are on the upcoming NBA season restart at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida on July 30, many players and teams are already looking to free agency and next season.

Gerald Green is one of those people.

Denver waived Green after he was traded to the team by Houston in February. The veteran swingman didn’t play at all in the 2019-20 season, after suffering what was believed to be a season-ending foot injury in the preseason.

Since then, the free agent has received medical clearance to play and drew interest from multiple teams, according to the New York Time’s Marc Stein:

A team that seems to be a likely landing spot for the veteran in free agency come October is the Rockets.

Green—a Houston native—averaged 10.3 points for his hometown team from 2017-2019. He played valuable minutes off the bench (21.1), shooting 36 percent from beyond the arch and 40.3 percent from the field, generally.

While some people thought there was a chance Green could return to Houston to play in the rest, NBA rules don’t allow Green to “return to the team that traded him until the next league year,” according to Rockets Wire.

Before the NBA’s transaction window closed on June 30, the wing shooter had interest from more than just one team. The Athletic’s John Hollinger reported that other

“wing-needy” teams that could benefit from adding Green would be Oklahoma City, Indiana, and Utah.

However, we’ll have to wait a while longer for Green’s return to basketball. Stein noted that sources told him that “Green elected not to play in the Fla. restart for family reasons.” So, we’ll see where the loyal Houstonian ends up when October rolls around.

Like Green, Detroit is also more focused on the future.

Despite not being one of the 22 teams selected to finish the NBA regular season, the team may be able to still practice this summer, as the league is interested in creating a second “bubble” for the eight teams not invited to Orlando.

Even if that does come to fruition, the Pistons are directing their attention to their future and reshaping their front office.

This began on Sunday, when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that assistant general manager Pat Garrity would no longer be with Detroit:

Garrity’s leaving follows the departure of Detroit’s other assistant GM, Malik Rose, last month.

General manager Troy Weaver will now have a clean slate to build the front office however he’d like. The 12-year front office veteran out of Oklahoma City signed a four-year deal with the Pistons in June, after being blocked from pursuing him back in 2018.

"You know I have been campaigning for Troy Weaver for the longest," ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "Troy Weaver has one of the best eyes for talents in the NBA. This time is way overdue for him. Detroit has struck gold with this one."

The Pistons could hire “up to two assistant GMs to work under Weaver, league sources told the Free Press. Additionally, the paper reports that the Grizzlies’ Tayshaun Prince is a candidate to join Detroit’s front office.

The following few months will be an exciting time for the league, as the shortened regular season is followed by the playoffs, which is immediately followed by the beginning of free agency. It will be really interesting to see how teams, such as the Pistons and the Rockets, proceed.

