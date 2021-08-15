Report: Packers' Jordan Love 'Unlikely' to Miss Time with Shoulder Injury

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is reportedly "unlikely" to miss time after an MRI on his shoulder came back clean, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Love suffered a shoulder injury during his team's first preseason game against the Houston Texans, saying it "just kind of feels like a little strain-ish" after the game.

It was the first game action for the second-year player, who will try to return for Week 2 of the preseason Saturday against the New York Jets.

The Packers surprised a lot of people when they traded up to select Love No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He certainly has a lot of potential, though, as evidenced by his performance as a college sophomore with 3,567 passing yards and 32 touchdowns.

Green Bay is set at quarterback for the near term with Aaron Rodgers returning to the fold, but Love is likely considered the future at the position.

Even though Love doesn't figure to see significant playing time, missing out on reps at this point in his development is significant. The Packers view him as a long-term bet and need him to get as much time as possible now to avoid a steep learning curve when he eventually does play.

Kurt Benkert played at quarterback Saturday with Love out and could see more action behind Rodgers with the latest injury.