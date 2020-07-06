Report: Kings Close Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test in Traveling Party

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly closed their practice facility after a member of their traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Per that report, the practice facility "is not expected to reopen before the team departs for Orlando on Wednesday."

That news comes on the heels of the Milwaukee Bucks also choosing to shut down their practice facility earlier Sunday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns also shut down their practice facilities earlier this week, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The NBA is set to restart on July 30 with 22 teams at the Walt Disney World Resort, though the closing of nearly one-third of team facilities this week in advance of travel to Orlando, Florida, in the coming days isn't the best sign.

Several players have also opted out of the restart, most notably Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley, Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan and Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo.

Given the recent spike in coronavirus cases around the country, the NBA's restart has become more complicated, at the very least. The league is already proceeding without fans in attendance and with testing protocols and rules in place to keep players safe, but the increasing numbers around the country and the shutdown of multiple team facilities are cause for concern.

For the time being, the season is on track to resume.

