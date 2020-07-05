Indians Bench Coach Brad Mills Opts out of 2020 MLB Season for Family Reasons

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills has opted out of taking part in the 2020 season to be with his family.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Terry Francona announced Mills wouldn't be with the team: “I know in my heart he made the right decision. ... If there's ever a bittersweet moment, it was saying goodbye to him yesterday.”

Per MLB.com's Mandy Bell, Mills decided to return to his Texas home to be with family because his 18-month-old grandson died during spring training earlier this year.

"I think it was agonizing for him to leave home. ... I don't know if it's my left or right hand, whichever one is better, that's the one he's been," Francona said.

Mills has been on Cleveland's coaching staff since Francona was hired as manager in October 2012. The 63-year-old started out as the team's third base coach in his first season before being promoted to bench coach.

Prior to Cleveland, Mills spent six seasons as Francona's bench coach with the Boston Red Sox from 2004 to '09. He won two World Series titles with the team in 2004 and 2007.

In between stints working with Francona, Mills went 171-274 in three seasons as manager of the Houston Astros from 2010 to '12.