Quarterback Battles That Will Have the Biggest Impact on the 2020 CFB Season

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Candidates: Jack Coan (Sr.), Graham Mertz (RS Fr.), Chase Wolf (RS So.), Danny Vanden Boom (RS Jr.)

For the past three seasons, Wisconsin's offense was all about Jonathan Taylor. The star running back finished top-10 in the Heisman vote in all three years, racking up 6,174 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns during his time with the Badgers.

Between Taylor's constant herculean effort and Wisconsin's typically stout defense, the quarterback—initially Alex Hornibrook, eventually Jack Coan—was more of a game manager than a load shoulderer, if you will.

Coan was the perfect man for that job last year. He started all 14 games with a 69.6 percent completion rate, but he only once threw for more than 280 yards or accounted for more than two touchdowns. And even that statistically most impressive performance came in the 61-0 desolation of Central Michigan.

Despite Coan's solid percentages and limited interceptions (five), Wisconsin had just 30 completions of 20 or more yards and five that went for at least 40, per CFB Stats. In both of those categories, the Badgers ranked in the bottom 15 percent nationally.

They still won 10 games, though, thanks to the luxury of having a running back who put them in 2nd/3rd-and-short situations on a regular basis.

Now that Taylor is gone, Wisconsin will likely need to lean more heavily on its quarterback.

Is Coan still the man for that job? Maybe. As is the case for Jake Bentley in Utah's QB room, Coan has substantially more college experience than the rest of the options combined.

Graham Mertz attempted 10 passes between a pair of Wisconsin blowouts last season. Both Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom have logged precisely one pass attempt in their respective careers. Comparatively, Coan's career mark of 437 pass attempts looks incredible.

Prediction

247Sports rated Mertz as the fifth-best QB in the 2019 recruiting class, and he was surrounded by the likes of Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Ryan Hilinski and Sam Howell, each of whom made at least 338 pass attempts while starting for the majority of their true freshman seasons. Many thought Mertz had a chance of winning the job last fall, and he'll have a good chance at it this year.



If head coach Paul Chryst does roll with Mertz, he best be certain, because Coan will then become a strong candidate to sit out, preserve a year of eligibility and graduate-transfer elsewhere—at which point this presumably becomes the least experienced group of quarterbacks in the nation.

Because of that, Coan will probably be out there for the season opener unless Mertz unequivocally emerges as the better option during fall camp.