Biggest Things Impacted by Conference-Only Play in College Football

Might as well start with the biggest impact: Money.

Without question, there are massive nationwide financial ramifications to an abridged college football season with what we're hoping/assuming will be limited-capacity seating.

Take Iowa, for example. The Hawkeyes were originally scheduled for seven home games at Kinnick Stadium, which has a listed capacity of 69,250. Per ESPN, they had 100 percent attendance for the 2019 home game against Miami (Ohio) and 92 percent against Middle Tennessee, so I think we can safely assume they would have been darn near 100 percent against each of Northern Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, plus definitely at 100 percent for the four Big Ten games. I'll spare you the mental math: seven times 69,250 is 484,750 tickets.

But now they're down to just four* home games, probably at 25 percent capacity, if they're lucky. And four games at 25 percent capacity is the equivalent of one game at full capacity. Without accounting for the potential of jacked-up ticket prices, that's an 86 percent reduction in ticket revenue, not to mention concessions, parking, etc.

If there's a full conference schedule, though, the Power Five schools will survive. They'll still get a bunch of TV revenue. They can temporarily reduce salaries among the coaching staff and administration. They can (continue to) cut the non-revenue sports. It won't be easy, but it's like recovering from a high-ankle sprain as opposed to a compound leg fracture.

But the Group of Five schools might not be so lucky.

Per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz and Aria Gerson, the Big Ten was going to pay out more than $22 million for "buy games." Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State and Northern Illinois were each supposed to play two road games against Big Ten schools this year, which would have generated nearly $10 million in revenue within the Mid-American Conference.

That's no longer the case. And if and when the other four Power Five leagues follow suit, it's a reasonable assumption that we're now talking about more than $100 million essentially vanishing from Group of Five pockets—pockets that aren't lined with TV revenue anywhere near as well as their Power Five counterparts.

Some of the annual contenders like Boise State, Houston and UCF might be fine, but there are a lot of programs in those conferences that were already struggling to make ends meet. Stripping those schools of a few million dollars' worth of buy-game income is going to lead to a bunch of difficult accounting decisions.

*The Big Ten is considering a 10-game conference schedule, in which we assume every team would get five home games. At 25 percent seating capacity, though, Iowa still falls almost 400,000 tickets shy of what it would sell in a normal season.