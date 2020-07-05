Sean Marks Denies Rumors of Nets' Interest in Gregg Popovich as Next Head Coach

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Despite rumors of Gregg Popovich moving to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, general manager Sean Marks denied any connection to the San Antonio Spurs coach.

"Pop has a job. So I will say that," Marks told WFANs Joe & Evan Friday (h/t Nick Friar of NetsWire). "And, obviously, we all know he's an amazing, amazing coach—and to be quite frank, an even better leader. So I'll let Pop continue to coach for the Spurs. He owes it to them and they owe it to him. I'm sure he's quite happy there."

Popovich, 71, has been head coach of the Spurs since 1997, leading his team to five NBA titles over 24 seasons. He's seeking his 23rd straight playoff appearance this year heading into the restart in Orlando.

Despite his consistency in San Antonio, there has been talk about him potentially leaving this offseason to join Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith first brought up the rumor on First Take in March after Kenny Atkinson was fired:

Popovich was listed alongside Tyronn Lue and Mark Jackson as potential candidates.

The whispers continued into July when Gerald Brown of the Let's Get Technical podcast said the Nets are hoping to make a "Godfather offer" for Popovich, as in an offer he can't refuse.

Jacque Vaughn took over for Atkinson in March but only saw two games as the interim coach before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus. He could also have a tough time proving himself in the restart in Orlando with a short-handed roster that won't include Wilson Chandler or DeAndre Jordan.

Still, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the Nets "have every intention of giving Vaughn a true shot at getting the job."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod he "would take Jacque Vaughn against the field right now."