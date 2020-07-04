Serge Ibaka Says Raptors Are 'In Great Shape' and 'Ready' Ahead of NBA Restart

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Serge Ibaka is optimistic about where the Toronto Raptors stand leading up to the NBA restart July 30.

Ibaka told reporters Saturday the reigning NBA champions are "in great shape" and "ready" to defend their title:

"I saw just how everyone is in great shape. They came here in great shape and as soon as we got here everyone was starting to put in work.

"I've been in the league for 11 years. You can see when people's locked in and they are ready mentally, and when they are not.

"So I can tell you right now, mentally, everybody is ready. Everybody is ready."

Because of travel and quarantine restrictions in Canada, the Raptors set up shop at Florida Gulf Coast University on June 22 and have been training there for the past two weeks.

The 22 teams taking part in the season restart will travel to the Orlando area Tuesday through Thursday, with the Raptors among the eight clubs expected to arrive Thursday. Training camps will run July 9-29.

Teams will play three scrimmages apiece July 22-28. The Raptors will first scrimmage against the Houston Rockets on July 24.

The Raptors enter the restart as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-18 record.