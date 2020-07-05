Quick Takes on Sting, Tessa Blanchard in WWE or AEW, Page and Omega and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Mere weeks removed from The Undertaker declaring he was content with his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 being his last, it seems Sting has come calling for a final hurrah of his own.

A tweet from the WCW icon on Wednesday asked the masses whether they would want to see him embark on one "last" ride. Many fans took that to mean he was eyeing a return to the ring after retiring five years ago following a clash with Seth Rollins.

As a result, The Stinger was the center of attention in the wrestling world this week alongside Tessa Blanchard, who is fresh off her controversial departure from Impact Wrestling. Where she will wind up between WWE and All Elite Wrestling remains to be seen, but if recent events have been any indication, it might be best for the 24-year-old upstart to lay low for the foreseeable future.

Also on the AEW front, "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega are still the AEW world tag team champions following their successful defense of the AEW World Tag Team Championship in the main event of Wednesday's Fyter Fest event. With the duo's reign having lasted almost six months, it's become a question of when will they lose the titles so the build to their inevitable one-on-one encounter can begin.

The latest installment of Quick Takes will analyze the best possible options to dethrone Page and Omega, The Riott Squad's apparent reunion, Rhea Ripley losing a massive amount of momentum since WrestleMania 36 and more.