Quick Takes: Undertaker's WWE Retirement, Charlotte Flair, Moxley vs. Cage, More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE sure wants its fans to think that The Undertaker is indeed done as an active competitor, especially after the first half of Friday's SmackDown paid tribute to the soon-to-be Hall of Famer.

However, considering he never outright said he was retired from the ring on the final episode of The Last Ride, it seems both the company and The Deadman are leaving the door open for another match if the opportunity were to present itself. In other words, we may not have seen the last of 'Taker inside the squared circle just yet, for better or for worse.

What is known is that Charlotte Flair will be taking time off from WWE for the foreseeable future following her loss to Raw Women's champion Asuka on Monday night, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Assuming she's out until SummerSlam at the earliest, her hiatus could end up being a blessing in disguise for the rest of the Raw women's division.

AEW, on the other hand, has two huge editions of Dynamite coming up in the form of Fyter Fest on July 1 and July 8, respectively. Unfortunately, Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW World Championship, which is currently scheduled to take place on Night 2, could be in jeopardy of happening coming off the news that Moxley's wife Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19 this past week.

What that means for the highly anticipated main event of Fyter Fest remains to be seen, but this week's installment of Quick Takes will look at how AEW could and should handle the situation. Additionally, Dolph Ziggler challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules, Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee in a Winner Take All match headlining Night 2 of The Great American Bash and more topics will be discussed.