Reds' Trevor Bauer Posts Photo in 'TrasH-Town' Shirt Taking Aim at Astros

The first day of Cincinnati Reds summer camp provided Trevor Bauer with a new outlet to take another swipe at the Houston Astros.

Bauer posted on Twitter a picture of himself wearing a "TrasH-Town" T-shirt:

Since Major League Baseball determined the Astros cheated during their 2017 championship season and part of the 2018 season, Bauer hasn't missed an opportunity to insult them.

"I'm not going to let them forget the fact that they are hypocrites, they are cheaters, they've stolen from a lot of other people and the game itself," Bauer told reporters at the start of spring training in February.

The rivalry between Bauer and the Astros dates back to at least 2018, when the right-hander implied their pitchers were using illegal means to increase their spin rates.

Since teams will only play opponents within their division and the corresponding geographical division in the other league in 2020, Bauer's Reds won't face the Astros unless the two clubs reach the World Series.