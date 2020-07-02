Dan Snyder Reportedly Has 'No Official Plans' to Change Washington NFL Team Name

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Washington owner Dan Snyder reportedly has "no official plans" to address calls to change the team nickname, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Though the name has been called racist against Native Americans, the team internally says "no other owner has contributed more to the Native American community."

The renewed discussion comes as FedEx pushed for a change Thursday.

"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," the company said in a statement, per ABC 7 News.

FedEx holds the naming rights to Washington's stadium after agreeing to a 27-year deal worth $205 million in 1999. FedEx CEO Fred Smith is also a minority owner of the Redskins.

This came after 87 investment firms and shareholders worth a collective $620 billion sent letters to Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to sever ties with the team until the name was changed, according to Mary Emily O'Hara of AdWeek.

Nike later removed all related products from its website:

Snyder's unwillingness to change is nothing new, previously explaining his stance in 2003.

"We will never change the name of the team," the owner said, per Erik Brady of USA Today. "As a lifelong Redskins fan, and I think that the Redskins fans understand the great tradition and what it's all about and what it means, so we feel pretty fortunate to be just working on next season.

"We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999, doesn't appear ready to change his mind even with the financial pressure.