Larry Nance Jr. Jokes About Cavs vs. Warriors Rematch Amid Chicago Bubble Buzz

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The eight teams not included in the NBA's regular-season restart may have a chance to get back on the court this summer, which has Larry Nance Jr. dreaming of reigniting the rivalry between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Amid a report from ESPN's Jackie MacMullan that the non-playoff teams could get their own hub in Chicago, Nance responded with a joke on Twitter:

The only flaw with that is the Cavs and Warriors already met in the Finals four straight times from 2015-18, but the error can be forgiven since he was only part of the last matchup.

Nance spent more than two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to Cleveland in February 2018.

According to MacMullan, the eight teams not going to Orlando are pushing for an "alternative plan that would enable them to hold mini-camps within their local markets and to explore the idea of establishing regional sites where teams could scrimmage against each other."

When the NBA season was suspended on March 11, the Cavs and Warriors were in a race for the league's worst record. Golden State wound up winning the battle at 15-50, four games worse than Cleveland's 19-46 mark.