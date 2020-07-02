Texas Tech WR Caden Leggett Arrested on Misdemeanor After Racing Car on Highway

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2020

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Kick returner Caden Leggett #89 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders returns a kick off during the first half of the college football game against the TCU Horned Frogs on November 16, 2019 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Texas Tech wide receiver Caden Leggett was arrested Saturday and charged with racing on a highway, a Class B misdemeanor, in South Lubbock, Texas. 

Gabriel Monte of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported Thursday that Leggett was released from custody on $750 bond a few hours after the arrest.

Police allege Leggett admitted to racing against an unidentified teammate on a predetermined course in Lubbock, where Texas Tech is located.

The passenger in Leggett's vehicle sent a text message to the other teammate allegedly involved in the race, who replied he was turning around to come back to the site of the arrest, but he didn't return, per Monte.

A third car was also involved.

"It is unknown at this time if [the third driver] had prior communications with [Leggett] and [the other player] in reference to the race," the police report stated.

Police also found a map of the designated street-racing track during a search of Leggett's phone, per Monte. The race happened around 2:40 a.m. local time Saturday.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Leggett joined the Red Raiders as a 3-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He spent his first year as a redshirt before making his debut in 2019. He appeared in 11 games last season, mostly on special teams.

He attended Georgetown High School in Texas. His father, Terry Leggett, played football at Oklahoma State.

Related

    Report: NFL Not Interested in Delaying 2021 Draft If CFB Season Played in Spring

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: NFL Not Interested in Delaying 2021 Draft If CFB Season Played in Spring

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    South Carolina Governor May Stop CFB Games

    Gov. Henry McMaster says he won't allow college football games in South Carolina if COVID-19 rates don't improve

    College Football logo
    College Football

    South Carolina Governor May Stop CFB Games

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ex-Vanderbilt Football Player Allowed on Campus After Expulsion

    Documents show Charles Wright was allowed to use team facilities to work out after expulsion for sexual assault

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Ex-Vanderbilt Football Player Allowed on Campus After Expulsion

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Texas Tech WR arrested after 'Fast & Furious' style street race

    Texas Tech Football logo
    Texas Tech Football

    Texas Tech WR arrested after 'Fast & Furious' style street race

    247Sports
    via 247Sports