Texas Tech WR Caden Leggett Arrested on Misdemeanor After Racing Car on Highway

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Texas Tech wide receiver Caden Leggett was arrested Saturday and charged with racing on a highway, a Class B misdemeanor, in South Lubbock, Texas.

Gabriel Monte of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported Thursday that Leggett was released from custody on $750 bond a few hours after the arrest.

Police allege Leggett admitted to racing against an unidentified teammate on a predetermined course in Lubbock, where Texas Tech is located.

The passenger in Leggett's vehicle sent a text message to the other teammate allegedly involved in the race, who replied he was turning around to come back to the site of the arrest, but he didn't return, per Monte.

A third car was also involved.

"It is unknown at this time if [the third driver] had prior communications with [Leggett] and [the other player] in reference to the race," the police report stated.

Police also found a map of the designated street-racing track during a search of Leggett's phone, per Monte. The race happened around 2:40 a.m. local time Saturday.

Leggett joined the Red Raiders as a 3-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He spent his first year as a redshirt before making his debut in 2019. He appeared in 11 games last season, mostly on special teams.

He attended Georgetown High School in Texas. His father, Terry Leggett, played football at Oklahoma State.