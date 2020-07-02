Kings' Igor Kokoskov Agrees to Contract to Be Fenerbahce's New Head Coach

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Igor Kokoskov will reportedly leave his post as an assistant for the Sacramento Kings to become head coach of Fenerbahce.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday, Kokoskov has reached agreement in principle to take over the Turkish professional basketball team.

This will be Kokoskov's first head coaching gig for a professional team since being fired by the Phoenix Suns after the 2018-19 season. He became head coach of the Serbian national club last November.

After the Kings hired Luke Walton in April 2019, Kokoskov joined his staff as an assistant two months later. The 48-year-old has an extensive coaching resume dating back to 1999 when he worked for Quin Snyder at the University of Missouri.

Wojnarowski noted Kokoskov was Walton's top assistant this season and won a EuroBasket title in 2017 coaching the Slovenian team led by Luka Doncic.

Kokoskov spent one season with the Tigers before moving to the NBA. He has been assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, and he reunited with Snyder on Utah Jazz staff from 2015 to 2018.

Zeljko Obradovic, who has been Fenerbahce's head coach since 2013, announced in June that he will take one year off from coaching. The team went 13-15 before the Euroleague season was suspended⁠—and later canceled—because of the coronavirus pandemic.