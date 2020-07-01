Daniel Rippy Pleads Guilty to Shooting Threat During OSU-Michigan Football Game

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Daniel Rippy pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a threat in interstate communications after threatening to hurt students, players and coaches during a college football game between Ohio State and Michigan in 2018.

According to Andrew Welsh-Huggins of the Associated Press, an indictment accused Rippy of making a threat from California via Facebook. Rippy threatened to carry out a shooting at Ohio State University and wrote: "I'm seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team."

Rippy also threatened "to injure or kill specific players, their family members and the head coach," per a statement of facts filed Wednesday as part of Rippy's plea agreement.

In the game during which Rippy issued the threats, Ohio State beat Michigan 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes improved to 11-1 on the season with that victory and now-Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins finished the game with 396 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

After pleading not guilty to the charges against him in February, Rippy requested to change his plea in May.

Rippy was arrested in Livermore, California, on Dec. 28 before being released on bond. Per Welsh-Huggins, Rippy didn't show up for his mandatory Pretrial Services division appearance nor did he report to a halfway house, so he was arrested again in January and sent to Ohio.

The 29-year-old Rippy could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing for his case has yet to be scheduled.