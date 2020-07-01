Thunder's Chris Paul Stresses Importance of Voting: 'You Really Have a Voice'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul emphasized Monday what he believes to be the importance of voting to help enact change in the United States.

"I want you guys to understand more than ever that you really have a voice," Paul said in a Zoom call with high school basketball players, per The Undefeated's Martenzie Johnson. "And that it matters. ... The reason why I'm passionate and why I'm involved in a lot of this stuff is because I do want to see different for my kids. I don't want it to be the status quo or the same."

The killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others have led many around the world to demonstrate and protest police brutality, systemic racism and racial inequality.

A number of NBA players have taken part in protests and marches to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

On June 10, the New York Times' Jonathan Martin reported Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was partnering with current and former players to form a group called More Than a Vote. The nonprofit "will partly be aimed at inspiring African Americans to register and to cast a ballot in November."

The Atlanta Hawks also announced plans to convert State Farm Arena into a voting center. The venue will be open for early voting starting July 20 in Georgia's primary runoff election.

The NBA is scheduled to resume its 2019-20 season on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Lakers guard Avery Bradley told ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski that he and a coalition of NBA players were looking for the league and its partners to make commitments toward social justice efforts.

The NBA said in a statement on June 24 it had met with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association. Together, they "agreed in principle that the goal of the season restart in Orlando will be to take collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice."