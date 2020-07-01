AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 1

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 1July 1, 2020
All Elite Wrestling's first Fyter Fest event in 2019 was a standard pay-per-view, but this year's event has been changed into a two-night special that will take up this and next week's episode of Dynamite.
Management packed the first night with some big matchups that included most of the titles being defended against the top contenders.
Cody put the TNT Championship on the line against Jake Hager, Hikaru Shida defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Penelope Ford and the team of Kenny Omega and Adam Page faced Best Friends with the tag belts up for grabs.
We also saw MJF and Warlow battle Jurassic Express and Private Party took on Santana and Ortiz in two matches that highlights AEW's tag team division.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite.
Here is the lineup for the first night of Fyter Fest:
MJF and Wardlow vs. Jurassic Express
MJF gave a promo before the match with his usual brand of wit. Jungle Boy started strong with a clothesline before MJF and Wardlow overpowered him to take control.
The cocky MJF did a little strut to taunt Luchasaurus before bringing in Wardlow to throw Jungle Boy around like a rag doll. They even prevented a tag from the human dinosaur by using some classic heel tactics.
Luchasaurus finally managed to get into the ring and took the powerhouse down with a flurry of kicks. MJF tagged out as soon as he had an opportunity.
The two behemoths clashed with a few power moves that put both men on the mat. Once Jungle Boy recovered, he took out his biggest rival with a few dives out of the ring. Luchasaurus followed suit and took Wardlow out at ringside with a dive of his own.
Marko Stunt tried to get involved but he ended up being thrown into Jungle Boy by Wardlow. MJF tried to use his diamond ring as a weapon and wound up hitting Wardlow by mistake. This allowed Jurassic Express to take him out with a few moves to get the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
As usual, MJF was on point with his mic work before the match. It's so easy to hate him and that is what makes him one of the best heels in the company.
The in-ring work from both teams was good but it wasn't quite at the level we have come to expect from AEW's tag team division when it comes to fast-paced excitement.
This bout had more of an even pace, which actually worked in its favor at certain points. It allowed short bursts of offense to have a bigger impact.
This was a solid opener because it was good but not so good that there is no room for improvement from everything that followed.
Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford (Women's Championship)
Kip Sabian got himself booted from ringside by Aubrey Edwards before the match started. As soon as the bell rang, Shida hit a running knee.
Ford tried to regain her composure but she didn't get the upper hand until they took the fight out of the ring. She threw the champ into the barricade but Shida came back and hit another running knee.
The challenger dodged another knee and hit a back handspring elbow followed by a German suplex for a near fall. We returned from a break to see Ford keeping her grounded in a camel clutch.
The champ broke free and applied a sleeper and a stretch submission before hitting a brutal backbreaker for another two-count. She hit her trademark falcon arrow but Ford countered the pin perfectly.
Both women almost had the win at several points. Sabian tried to interfere with a kendo stick but Shida disarmed him and used it to knock his block off. Ford kicked out of a couple of finishers before Shida hit one more knee to the face for the pin and the win.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Ford and Shida have quickly become two of the standout talents in the AEW women's division, so it was great to see them square off for the title.
This was a competitive contest from start to finish. Both women pulled everything they had out of their bag of tricks. Some of their unique counters were especially impressive.
This is easily the best Ford has looked since coming to AEW, but Shida was the star here. They had a couple of sloppy moments but they were overshadowed by how many great moments they produced.
Cody vs. Jake Hager (TNT Championship)
Cody was at an immediate disadvantage against the bigger Hager. He quickly found himself on the mat after trying to go full speed at him.
The TNT champion went for a single-leg takedown but had to settle for a headlock when the big man refused to be taken down. Both men managed to counter ankle lock submission from each other.
Hager went after Arn Anderson but Cody dove over the top rope to cut him off. Hager caught him in midair and slammed him to the mat to counter a Disaster Kick. This allowed him to get his hands on Anderson.
The champ tried to intervene but the MMA fighter hit a suplex on the floor. Cody hit a beautiful cutter from the top rope as he began to gain some momentum.
Hager's wife, Catalina, slapped Cody but Goldust ran down and evened the score by hitting Hager. This allowed The American Nightmare to get the upper hand. Hager went for a submission but Cody countered into a pin to retain the title.
Grade: B
Analysis
Hager is a solid technical powerhouse but we all knew Cody would have to do the heavy lifting when it came to making this match exciting. He used a few more high-flying moves than usual.
They had good chemistry and had some impressive exchanges, but something about this match fell short compared to Cody's other recent TNT title matches. It's hard to say exactly what it was.
The ending was slightly awkward but it was different and that is always a good thing in pro wrestling.