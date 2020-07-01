AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 1

2 of 4

MJF gave a promo before the match with his usual brand of wit. Jungle Boy started strong with a clothesline before MJF and Wardlow overpowered him to take control.

The cocky MJF did a little strut to taunt Luchasaurus before bringing in Wardlow to throw Jungle Boy around like a rag doll. They even prevented a tag from the human dinosaur by using some classic heel tactics.

Luchasaurus finally managed to get into the ring and took the powerhouse down with a flurry of kicks. MJF tagged out as soon as he had an opportunity.

The two behemoths clashed with a few power moves that put both men on the mat. Once Jungle Boy recovered, he took out his biggest rival with a few dives out of the ring. Luchasaurus followed suit and took Wardlow out at ringside with a dive of his own.

Marko Stunt tried to get involved but he ended up being thrown into Jungle Boy by Wardlow. MJF tried to use his diamond ring as a weapon and wound up hitting Wardlow by mistake. This allowed Jurassic Express to take him out with a few moves to get the win.

Grade: B

Analysis

As usual, MJF was on point with his mic work before the match. It's so easy to hate him and that is what makes him one of the best heels in the company.

The in-ring work from both teams was good but it wasn't quite at the level we have come to expect from AEW's tag team division when it comes to fast-paced excitement.

This bout had more of an even pace, which actually worked in its favor at certain points. It allowed short bursts of offense to have a bigger impact.

This was a solid opener because it was good but not so good that there is no room for improvement from everything that followed.